TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,618 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of argenx worth $69,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $380.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.61. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.04%. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

