TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,856 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $66,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.4 %

CCI stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.43.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.