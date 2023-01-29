TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,936 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $79,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

