TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,082 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Ingersoll Rand worth $103,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand
In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Further Reading
