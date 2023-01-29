TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 217,299 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Roblox worth $81,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 4.9 %

RBLX stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

