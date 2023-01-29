TD Asset Management Inc. Has $73.56 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $73,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.