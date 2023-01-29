TD Asset Management Inc. Has $63.37 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,690 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Fortive worth $63,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 507,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Fortive stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $71.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

