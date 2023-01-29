TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,259 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Bruker worth $84,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after buying an additional 1,643,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,207,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,485,000 after buying an additional 272,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

