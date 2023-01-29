TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.37.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at C$57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$57.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.12 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.79.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.85%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

