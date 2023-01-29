TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

TCBC opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

