Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TGB opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

