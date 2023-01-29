Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
TGB opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.