Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

