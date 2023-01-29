Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sysco were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

SYY stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

