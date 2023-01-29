Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.