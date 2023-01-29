SVB Leerink Comments on Biohaven Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($9.82) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

BHVN opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

