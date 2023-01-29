Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,153.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,939,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,744. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 159,084 shares of company stock valued at $127,617 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 63,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. Analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

