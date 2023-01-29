Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

SLF stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

