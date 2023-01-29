Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $195.46.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

