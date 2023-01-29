Summit Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

