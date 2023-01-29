Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 4,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,052. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

