Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0722 on Top Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Suku has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and $1.63 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00399492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.87 or 0.28041752 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00576791 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.