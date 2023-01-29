Substratum Trading 69% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 69% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $292,874.19 and approximately $103.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00216135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00058468 USD and is down -31.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.