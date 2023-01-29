Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $940,481.90

Strong (STRONG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $940,481.90 and $86,671.05 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00028565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

