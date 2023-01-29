Stratis One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.43 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002490 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $84.06 million and approximately $22.43 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.45 or 0.06907414 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00089341 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029072 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057374 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010759 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026332 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,551,789 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
