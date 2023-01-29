Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

HNDL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 106,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.