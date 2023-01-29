Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
HNDL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 106,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.05.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.