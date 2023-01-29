StormX One Day Volume Reaches $3.94 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StormX Token Profile

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

