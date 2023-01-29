StockNews.com Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.45 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.