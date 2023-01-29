STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19, RTT News reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,340 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

