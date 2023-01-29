STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19, RTT News reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
