Stifel Nicolaus Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.63.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %
ABT stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
