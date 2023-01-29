Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,139 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5,829.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

