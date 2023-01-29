Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.38 and a 200-day moving average of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.58 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

