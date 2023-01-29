Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $211.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average is $164.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

