Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 127,788 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,788 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Power Integrations worth $31,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.