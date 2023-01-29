Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $27.67 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $27,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.39.

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

