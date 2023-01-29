Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $20.81 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $20,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $214.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.32.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

