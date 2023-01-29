Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,840 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $2,138,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

