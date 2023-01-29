Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

