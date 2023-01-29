Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Hub Group worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

