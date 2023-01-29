Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 7,334 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

