Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 4,298 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

KEYS stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

