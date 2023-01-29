Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of NICE worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $213.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.63. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $274.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

