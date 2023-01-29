Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $28,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.
BFAM opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
