Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $85.38 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $85.38 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,230.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00408648 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016847 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.00789460 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00095985 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00585387 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001026 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00189434 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,615,441 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
