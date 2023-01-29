STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,709 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

