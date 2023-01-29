STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 847,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,368. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

