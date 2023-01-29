Stacks (STX) Trading Up 5% This Week

Stacks (STX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $305.87 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00402032 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.04 or 0.28219666 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00576255 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

