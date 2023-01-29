STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

