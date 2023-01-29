Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 68,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%.

SPOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

