Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,871 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,119,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

