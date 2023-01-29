Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,318 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $277.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.03. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

